U.S. sanctions Chinese officials, citing repression in Hong Kong and Tibet
SummaryThe sanctions signal an appetite in the Trump administration for an approach to China that focusses on human rights concerns.
The U.S. State Department imposed sanctions Monday on Chinese officials, citing a continuing political crackdown in Hong Kong—and efforts to extend that repression to people in the U.S.—and restrictions on access to Tibet.
