US sanctions Iran drone suppliers in China, ‘shadow banking’ network
- Iran is directly implicated in deaths of Ukrainian civilians resulting from Russia’s drone use, U.S. says.
WASHINGTON—The Biden administration on Thursday levied new sanctions against Chinese companies that supply Tehran’s drone program and a network of firms the U.S. says are part of a clandestine financial system Tehran uses to facilitate trade and global finance.
The Treasury Department said the five Chinese companies and one individual it added to its roster of sanctioned companies have supplied Iran with parts for the military drones Russia is using in its war in Ukraine. Officials and analysts say Iran secures Western technology used in the drones from Chinese firms who purchase them on Tehran’s behalf.
“Iran is directly implicated in the Ukrainian civilian casualties that result from Russia’s use of Iranian UAVs in Ukraine," Brian Nelson, Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles.
The Iranian mission to the United Nations and China’s embassy in Washington didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
The action is part of a series of punitive measures the Biden administration is taking to address concerns over China’s access to Western markets.
Also Thursday, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions against 39 companies U.S. officials say comprise an international network Iran uses to sell its petrochemical products abroad, in violation of U.S.-led sanctions. Iranian foreign-exchange houses established the firms in Hong Kong, Singapore, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to help companies owned by the Iranian state obscure the origin of goods sold to customers in China and India, Treasury said.
The network, and others like it, amount to a “shadow banking" network, the Treasury Department said. That has helped Iran secure the foreign currency needed to pay for imports and keep its economy from collapse, enabling it to endure the sanctions siege and giving it leverage in multilateral talks on Iran’s nuclear program, according to Western diplomats, intelligence officials and documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.
“Today’s action demonstrates the United States’ commitment to enforcing our sanctions and our ability to disrupt Iran’s foreign financial networks, which it uses to launder funds," Wally Adeyemo, deputy secretary of the Treasury, said in an accompanying statement.
U.S. sanctions imposed under the Trump administration to coerce Iran into a nuclear and security deal prohibit international banks from managing accounts for Iranian companies. Violators risk a range of penalties under U.S. and local laws and international anti-money-laundering regulations, including billion-dollar fines and the loss of access to the dollar and U.S. financial markets. The Biden administration sought to use a promise of rolling back the sanctions to entice Tehran into complying with the nuclear deal.
Instead, Iran has resisted the U.S. pressure campaign and accelerated its uranium enrichment, securing nearly enough for a weapon, according to Western officials.
Write to Ian Talley at Ian.Talley@wsj.com