US sanctions Iranian minister Eskandar Momeni over crackdown on protests after EU action

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions against Iran 's interior minister Eskandar Momeni, accusing him of repressing nationwide protests that have challenged Tehran's theocratic government, AP reported.

The administration claims that Momeni has overseen Iran's law enforcement forces, which it says are responsible for the deaths of thousands of peaceful protesters during the crackdowns on dissent across the country.

The latest series of penalties by the United States come just a day after European Union also targeted high-ranking officials of the country, including Momeni, Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi Azad, as well as Iman Afshari, a presiding judge, the agency report said.

“They ​were all involved ‌in the violent repression of peaceful protests and the arbitrary arrest of political ⁠activists and ​human rights ​defenders,” according to the European Union.