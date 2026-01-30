Subscribe

US sanctions Iranian minister Eskandar Momeni over crackdown on protests after EU action

The Trump administration has sanctioned Iran's interior minister Eskandar Momeni for suppressing protests against Tehran's government. Details here.

Written By Eshita Gain
Published30 Jan 2026, 09:25 PM IST
Iranians living in Australia attend a rally in support of nationwide protests in Iran.
AI Quick Read

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions against Iran 's interior minister Eskandar Momeni, accusing him of repressing nationwide protests that have challenged Tehran's theocratic government, AP reported.

The administration claims that Momeni has overseen Iran's law enforcement forces, which it says are responsible for the deaths of thousands of peaceful protesters during the crackdowns on dissent across the country.

The latest series of penalties by the United States come just a day after European Union also targeted high-ranking officials of the country, including Momeni, Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi Azad, as well as Iman Afshari, a presiding judge, the agency report said.

“They ​were all involved ‌in the violent repression of peaceful protests and the arbitrary arrest of political ⁠activists and ​human rights ​defenders,” according to the European Union.

What led to the violent crackdown?

Economic woes sparked the protests in late December before they broadened into a challenge to the Islamic Republic. The crackdown soon followed, which activists say has killed more than 6,000 people. Iranian officials and state media repeatedly refer to the demonstrators as “terrorists.”

 
 
