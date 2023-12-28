US sanctions aid for Ukraine, but this tranche may be the last…
The Joe Biden-led United States administration has sanctioned military aid for Ukraine, but this could be the last aid without fresh approval from US Congress.
After much speculated deliberation, and a visit from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Joe Biden-led United States administration sanctioned military aid for the war torn country. However, this could be the ‘last’ aid the western country has available without fresh approval from US Congress, where talks have stalled.