US sanctions six Chinese companies for trade with Iran

The State Secretary said that Reach Holding Group (Shanghai) Company Ltd. has worked on behalf of IRISL and its subsidiaries to conceal these Iranian entities activities in the People's Republic of China (PRC) including by lying to Chinese companies about the roles of IRISL and its subsidiaries in shipments and by falsifying documents and engaging in other deceptive practices so that Chinese government, industry, and maritime stakeholders would not know about IRISL and its subsidiaries activities in the PRC.