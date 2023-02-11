US sanctions six Chinese firms connected to balloon uproar
The US is adding six Chinese companies to an export blacklist over what it argues are links to a military-backed global balloon espionage program, the Commerce Department said, after a high-altitude balloon traversed the US before being shot down last week.
