US says China military pressure against Taiwan threatens peace

- China is using its growing military muscle to aggressively assert its territorial claims in neighbouring seas, and its military aircraft frequently enter Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone
The U.S. State Department urged China to engage in dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected representatives and cease putting military, diplomatic and economic pressure on the island, according to a statement on Saturday.
“We will stand with friends and allies to advance our shared prosperity, security and values in the Indo-Pacific region -- and that includes deepening our ties with democratic Taiwan," the Department of State said.
“The United States will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people on Taiwan," it said, adding that its commitment to Taiwan is “rock-solid" and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability in the Asia.
China is using its growing military muscle to aggressively assert its territorial claims in neighboring seas, and its military aircraft frequently enter Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone, ratcheting up pressure on the island, which Beijing deems a renegade province.
