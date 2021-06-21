US says delay in sharing Covid vaccines is due to logistical challenges

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday the delay in sharing coronavirus vaccines with other countries is due to logistical challenges, after the White House laid out a plan to share 55 million U.S. COVID-19 vaccine doses globally.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

