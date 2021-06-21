Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >US says delay in sharing Covid vaccines is due to logistical challenges

US says delay in sharing Covid vaccines is due to logistical challenges

A health worker seals a bag of used Pfizer COVID-19 vials, at the city hall in Quezon city, Philippines.
1 min read . 21 Jun 2021 Reuters

  • 'What we have found to be the biggest challenge is not actually the supply, we have plenty of doses to share with the world, but this is a Herculean logistical challenge,' Psaki said

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday the delay in sharing coronavirus vaccines with other countries is due to logistical challenges, after the White House laid out a plan to share 55 million U.S. COVID-19 vaccine doses globally.

"What we have found to be the biggest challenge is not actually the supply, we have plenty of doses to share with the world, but this is a Herculean logistical challenge," Psaki said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

