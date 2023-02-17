US says IS commander killed, 4 troops wounded in Syria raid
- Despite their defeat in Syria in March 2019, IS sleeper cells still conduct attacks around Syria and Iraq where they once declared a ‘caliphate’
The US military said Friday a helicopter raid led by its forces in northeast Syria left a senior leader with the Islamic State group dead and four American service members wounded.
