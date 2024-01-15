Hello User
US says it shot down anti-ship cruise missile from Houthi-controlled areas

US says it shot down anti-ship cruise missile from Houthi-controlled areas

Reuters

There were no injuries or damage reported, according to the US Central Command

This handout satellite picture courtesy of Maxar Technologies shows two destroyed facilities along the coast in Yemen on January 12, after airstrikes by the United States and Britain.

United States fighter aircraft shot down an anti-ship cruise missile which was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen toward the USS Laboon, which was operating in the Southern Red Sea, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on January 14.

There were no injuries or damage reported, according to CENTCOM.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

