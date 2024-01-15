US says it shot down anti-ship cruise missile from Houthi-controlled areas

United States fighter aircraft shot down an anti-ship cruise missile which was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen toward the USS Laboon, which was operating in the Southern Red Sea, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on January 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There were no injuries or damage reported, according to CENTCOM.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.