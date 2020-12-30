US says it won't allow Daniel Pearl murder suspect to evade justice

Sheikh was convicted for his role in helping lure Pearl in January 2002 to a meeting in the city of Karachi, during which he was kidnapped. Pearl, 38, was killed the next month. He had been investigating the link between Pakistani militants and Richard C. Reid, dubbed the “Shoe Bomber" after trying to blow up a flight from Paris to Miami with explosives hidden in his shoes. A gruesome video of Pearl’s beheading was sent to the US Consulate.