US says Kuwait under threat amid Iran conflict, issues advisory: ‘If you hear a loud explosion...’

The US Department of State Consular Affairs said on Monday, 2 March, that Kuwait continues to face threats of missile and UAV attacks amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the US told its citizens in Kuwait to not come to the Embassy, “take cover in your residence on the lowest available floor and away from windows. Do not go outside.”

“The US Embassy in Kuwait urges US citizens in Kuwait to shelter in place, review security plans in the event of an attack, and to stay alert in case of additional future attacks. US Embassy personnel are sheltering in place,” the department said.

The department also listed some actions that US citizens in Kuwait must take as the threat looms:

If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover.

If in a home or building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings.

If you are outdoors, immediately seek cover in a hardened structure; if that is not possible, lie down and cover your head with your hands.

Be aware that even if the incoming missile or drone is intercepted, falling debris represents a significant risk.

After the attack, avoid any debris and monitor major news outlets for official guidance. The security alert came as an AFP correspondent saw black smoke rising from the US embassy in Kuwait on Monday.

According to the report, the diplomatic mission told people not to come to the premises as Iran pressed on with a third day of Gulf attacks.

Sirens earlier sounded over the city following the latest volley of Iranian attacks in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes that killed the supreme leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei and other top officials.

The embassy did not announce it had been hit, but issued a security alert urging people to stay away.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's interior ministry said it intercepted an unspecified number of drones targeting the small, oil-rich country at dawn.

Israel-US, Iran conflict Earlier on Monday, AFP reported that loud explosions were heard across the Gulf cities of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Manama and Kuwait.

Iran's continued and unprecedented bombardment of the Gulf hit military bases but also civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, hotels, airports and sea ports, rattling a region long seen as a haven of peace and security in the turbulent Middle East.

The war expanded to include militias Tehran backs in the Middle East with an attack by Hezbollah on Israel, which struck back against the group in Lebanon and with the United States pounded targets in Iran.

As the American and Israeli airstrikes kept hitting the country, top Iranian security official Ali Larijani said on X: “We will not negotiate with the United States.”