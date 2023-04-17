Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  US says naval destroyer sailed through Taiwan Strait

US says naval destroyer sailed through Taiwan Strait

1 min read . 08:33 AM IST AFP
This handout photo from the US Navy taken on March 27, 2023 shows the US Navy's Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conducting operations in the South China Sea.

The warship ‘conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit’ on Sunday, the Navy's 7th Fleet said in a statement

The US Navy said its guided-missile destroyer the USS Milius had sailed through the Taiwan Strait in a "freedom of navigation" operation carried out days after China staged massive war games around the island.

The warship "conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Sunday, the Navy's 7th Fleet said in a statement, "through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law".

