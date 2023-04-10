US says naval destroyer sails through Beijing-claimed waters in South China Sea

The US Navy said its guided-missile destroyer the USS Milius sailed through waters claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea in a "freedom of navigation" operation on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea," the Navy said in a statement, adding that the ship had passed near the Spratly Islands.

