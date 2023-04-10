Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  US says naval destroyer sails through Beijing-claimed waters in South China Sea

US says naval destroyer sails through Beijing-claimed waters in South China Sea

1 min read . 10:27 AM IST AFP
A nuclear-powered Type 094A Jin-class ballistic missile submarine of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy is seen in the South China Sea

  • The US Navy said its guided-missile destroyer the USS Milius sailed through waters claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea

The US Navy said its guided-missile destroyer the USS Milius sailed through waters claimed by Beijing in the South China Sea in a "freedom of navigation" operation on Monday.

"This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea," the Navy said in a statement, adding that the ship had passed near the Spratly Islands.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

