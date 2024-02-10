 US says Pakistan election may be rigged, calls for probe against Pak Army: Who said what | Mint
World
US says Pakistan election may be rigged, calls for probe against Pak Army: Who said what

 Livemint

US representatives have called for an investigation against the Pakistan Army over alleged election fraud. Check out who said what.

Army personnel patrol on a vehicle along a street during the Pakistan's national elections in Karachi on February 8, 2024. Millions of Pakistanis began voting on February 8 in an election marred by allegations of poll rigging, with the country's most popular politician in jail and a military-favoured candidate tipped to win. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)Premium
Army personnel patrol on a vehicle along a street during the Pakistan's national elections in Karachi on February 8, 2024. Millions of Pakistanis began voting on February 8 in an election marred by allegations of poll rigging, with the country's most popular politician in jail and a military-favoured candidate tipped to win. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)

Us representatives have called for an investigation against the Pakistan Army over alleged election fraud. All of them have shared concerns about how elections were conducts in Pakistan on February 8. They have called for a probe against the Pakistan Army for its alleged involvement in the “rigged" election. Check which US lawmaker said what.

Ilhan Omar, Minnesota

I am deeply troubled by reports of interference in this week's election in Pakistan. The legitimacy of any incoming government rests on fair elections, free of manipulation, intimidation, or fraud. The Pakistani people deserve nothing less than a transparent democratic process and true representative government.

Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates

I call on the State Department to refrain from recognizing the results until credible, independent investigations have been conducted into the numerous allegations of misconduct.

Ro Khanna, California

This is a critical moment for Pakistan. I am deeply concerned by the growing evidence that the military is interfering and rigging the result to overturn the will of the Pakistani people. The US should not recognize a winner until all the facts are investigated.

Jasmine Crockett, Texas

Very concerned by reports of vote manipulation and interference in Pakistan's election. I agree with the @StateDept that we need a full investigation. The will of the Pakistani people must be respected.

Also Read: Pakistan election results rigged? What's claimed as Imran Khan's PTI- backed candidates lead Nawaz Sharif's party

Susan Wild, Pennsylvania

I echo the @StateDept call for a full investigation of election interference and fraud in Pakistan. Now is the time for the international community to stand on the side of the people of Pakistan. We cannot recognize a new government until it is clear that democracy has prevailed.

Greg Casar, Texas

I echo the @StateDept call for an investigation of election interference & fraud in Pakistan. The U.S. should ensure that a credible, independent investigation is completed before recognizing a result. We must protect democracy & the will of the people.

Also Read: Pakistan Election Result: 20 riveting things to know

Joaquin Castro, Texas

Yesterday, millions of Pakistanis expressed their faith in democracy by making their voices heard at the ballot box. I support @StateDept ’s call for an investigation into alleged election interference and urge Pakistan’s leaders to respect the democratic will of the people.

Published: 10 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST
