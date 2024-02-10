Us representatives have called for an investigation against the Pakistan Army over alleged election fraud. All of them have shared concerns about how elections were conducts in Pakistan on February 8. They have called for a probe against the Pakistan Army for its alleged involvement in the “rigged" election. Check which US lawmaker said what. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ilhan Omar, Minnesota I am deeply troubled by reports of interference in this week's election in Pakistan. The legitimacy of any incoming government rests on fair elections, free of manipulation, intimidation, or fraud. The Pakistani people deserve nothing less than a transparent democratic process and true representative government.

Pakistan Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates I call on the State Department to refrain from recognizing the results until credible, independent investigations have been conducted into the numerous allegations of misconduct. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ro Khanna, California This is a critical moment for Pakistan. I am deeply concerned by the growing evidence that the military is interfering and rigging the result to overturn the will of the Pakistani people. The US should not recognize a winner until all the facts are investigated.

Jasmine Crockett, Texas Very concerned by reports of vote manipulation and interference in Pakistan's election. I agree with the @StateDept that we need a full investigation. The will of the Pakistani people must be respected.

Also Read: Pakistan election results rigged? What's claimed as Imran Khan's PTI- backed candidates lead Nawaz Sharif's party Susan Wild, Pennsylvania I echo the @StateDept call for a full investigation of election interference and fraud in Pakistan. Now is the time for the international community to stand on the side of the people of Pakistan. We cannot recognize a new government until it is clear that democracy has prevailed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Greg Casar, Texas I echo the @StateDept call for an investigation of election interference & fraud in Pakistan. The U.S. should ensure that a credible, independent investigation is completed before recognizing a result. We must protect democracy & the will of the people.

Also Read: Pakistan Election Result: 20 riveting things to know Joaquin Castro, Texas Yesterday, millions of Pakistanis expressed their faith in democracy by making their voices heard at the ballot box. I support @StateDept ’s call for an investigation into alleged election interference and urge Pakistan’s leaders to respect the democratic will of the people.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!