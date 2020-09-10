Home >News >World >US says revoked more than 1,000 visas of Chinese nationals over military links
US says revoked more than 1,000 visas of Chinese nationals over military links

1 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2020, 08:15 AM IST Reuters

The United States has revoked more than 1,000 visas of Chinese nationals

WASHINGTON: The United States has revoked more than 1,000 visas of Chinese nationals as of Sept. 8, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday, as part of the Trump administration's push to block entry of students and researchers from China believed to have links to the Chinese military.

"We continue to welcome legitimate students and scholars from China who do not further the Chinese Communist Party's goals of military dominance," a Department spokesperson said in emailed comments to Reuters.


