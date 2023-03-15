US says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea

US says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea6 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 05:30 AM IST
In a violation of the ‘International Law’, a Russian warplane struck the propeller of a US surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday. Later the American forces were forced to take down the aerial vehicle
A Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday in a “brazen violation of international law," causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle, the US said.
