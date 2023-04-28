U.S. Says Some Companies Cheat H-1B Lottery, Driving Record Applications

The companies have been referred to federal law-enforcement agencies for potential criminal prosecution, a USCIS official said. Though some of the duplicate entries might have been picked in the lottery, which the government ran late last month, officials hope to disqualify visa applicants if they committed fraud to boost their chances. If enough of those applications are rejected, the official said, it is possible that the government will run a second lottery to hit the congressionally mandated 85,000 visa cap.