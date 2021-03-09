OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US says visa applicants denied due to Trump 'Muslim ban' can reapply

Most US visa applicants who were denied because of former President Donald Trump's travel ban on 13 mostly Muslim-majority and African countries can seek new decisions or submit new applications, the State Department said on Monday.

President Joe Biden overturned Trump's so-called Muslim ban on Jan. 20, his first day in office, calling it "a stain on our national conscience" in his proclamation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
An abandoned shop inside the exclusion zone in Tomioka, Fukushima Prefecture

Ten years after Fukushima, Japan remembers 'man-made' nuclear disaster

3 min read . 06:58 AM IST
After recording over 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the last three days, Maharashtra reported a dip.

Amid Covid-19 surge, fresh restrictions imposed in Nashik district

1 min read . 06:52 AM IST
Protesters run from police during a protest against the military coup in Yangon

Myanmar protesters defy curfew; media outlets ordered shut

4 min read . 06:46 AM IST
People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk past skyscrapers in the central business district in Beijing

US firms in China see growth after Covid hurt profits in 2020

1 min read . 06:44 AM IST

Also Read | Australia’s prime time battle against big tech

State Department spokesman Ned Price said applicants who were refused visas prior to Jan. 20, 2020, must submit new applications and pay a new application fee. Those who were denied on or after Jan. 20, 2020, may seek reconsideration without re-submitting their applications and do not have to pay additional fees, Price said.

Applicants selected in the diversity visa lottery prior to the current fiscal year are barred by US law from being issued visas if they have not gotten them already, he said. The diversity lottery aims to accept immigrants from countries that are not normally awarded many visas.

Since December 2017, after a revised version of the original travel ban was upheld by the US Supreme Court, some 40,000 people have been barred from entering the United States under the ban, according to State Department data.

During the Trump administration some countries were added and others dropped from the list. At the end of Trump's presidency it comprised Myanmar, Eritrea, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Libya, Nigeria, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Venezuela and Yemen.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout