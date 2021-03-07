Subscribe
Home >News >World >US scientists doubtful of one-shot regimen for Pfizer, Moderna Covid vaccines: report

US scientists doubtful of one-shot regimen for Pfizer, Moderna Covid vaccines: report

File photo AP
1 min read . 07:54 AM IST Reuters

Scientists say there isn't enough evidence that a single dose provides long-term protection

U.S. scientists are skeptical of a one-shot regimen for Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccines, saying there isn't enough evidence that a single dose provides long-term protection, the Wall Street Journal reported.

"It is essential that these vaccines be used as authorized by FDA in order to prevent Covid-19 and related hospitalizations and death," Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, told the Journal.

