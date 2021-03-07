Scientists say there isn't enough evidence that a single dose provides long-term protection

U.S. scientists are skeptical of a one-shot regimen for Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccines, saying there isn't enough evidence that a single dose provides long-term protection, the Wall Street Journal reported.

