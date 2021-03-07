US government scientists skeptical of one-shot regimen for Pfizer, Moderna covid vaccines
- Some members of Congress have urged to allow for just one dose to speed up vaccinations
U.S. government scientists are pushing back against calls for one-dose regimens for two Covid-19 vaccines designed to be administered with two shots, saying there isn’t enough evidence that a single dose provides long-term protection.
“It is essential that these vaccines be used as authorized by FDA in order to prevent Covid-19 and related hospitalizations and death," Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s center that oversees vaccines, told The Wall Street Journal.
