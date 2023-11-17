US SEC urges judge to push Elon Musk to testify in Twitter probe
Musk and his lawyers on Nov. 2 asked the judge to deny the SEC's motion to compel his testimony, saying Musk had already testified twice and that the agency was exceeding its authority.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday urged a federal judge to force billionaire Elon Musk to testify for its investigation into his $44 billion takeover of social media giant Twitter, now known as X.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message