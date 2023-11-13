US Secret Service agents protecting Joe Biden’s granddaughter open fire during car break-in
The incident reportedly happened late Sunday when US Secret Service agents were out with Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, in Washington's posh Georgetown neighborhood.
The United States (US) Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in Washington, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
The statement did not confirm whether the agent who discharged the weapon was part of a detail to protect Naomi Biden, Reuters reported.
Moreover, it was not immediately clear whether Naomi Biden, 29, was in the vicinity during the incident in the wealthy Georgetown area, AFP said.
The Secret Service said it put out a regional bulletin to Metropolitan Police to be on the lookout for it.
According to reports, Washington has seen a significant rise in the number of car-jackings and car thefts this year.
Police reported more than 750 car-jackings this year and more than 6,000 reports of stolen vehicles in the district, the Associated Press said.
US Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas was carjacked near the Capitol last month by three armed assailants, who stole his car but didn’t physically harm him.
