The incident reportedly happened late Sunday when US Secret Service agents were out with Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, in Washington's posh Georgetown neighborhood.

The United States (US) Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in Washington, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The officials said that the incident happened late Sunday when the agents were out with Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of Joe Biden, in Washington's posh Georgetown neighborhood. There, the agents saw the three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV, the report quoted officials as saying.

"On Nov. 12 around 11:58 pm..., Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle," the presidential protection service agency's spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter.

During the encounter, one of the agents opened fire, the Secret Service said in a statement. Following this, the three suspects immediately fled the scene in a red car. "It is believed no one was struck," the statement said, adding, "There was no threat to any protectees."

The statement did not confirm whether the agent who discharged the weapon was part of a detail to protect Naomi Biden, Reuters reported.

Moreover, it was not immediately clear whether Naomi Biden, 29, was in the vicinity during the incident in the wealthy Georgetown area, AFP said.

The Secret Service said it put out a regional bulletin to Metropolitan Police to be on the lookout for it.

According to reports, Washington has seen a significant rise in the number of car-jackings and car thefts this year.

Police reported more than 750 car-jackings this year and more than 6,000 reports of stolen vehicles in the district, the Associated Press said.

US Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas was carjacked near the Capitol last month by three armed assailants, who stole his car but didn’t physically harm him.

(With inputs from agencies)

