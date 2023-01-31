US Secretary of State Antony Blinken departs Mideast, leaving behind US officials to help restore calm
The top US diplomat also visited Ramallah, where Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas blamed Israel for the current bloodshed
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said American officials will be staying in the Mideast after his departure in an effort to help Israelis and Palestinians reduce tensions following one of the deadliest months in Israel and the West Bank in years.
