US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss Russia's war on Ukraine with officials during China visit
Blinken will seek to get talks on these issues 'restored and revitalised,' White House official said
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss Russia's war in Ukraine with Chinese officials during a Feb. 5-6 trip to China, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.
