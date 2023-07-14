After the debt-laden Pakistan received the first instalment of $1.2 billion by the International Monetary Fund, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the move and said that the US stands with the people of Pakistan.

The International Monetary Fund deposited the much-awayted first installment of $1.2 billion in Pakistan central bank as per its $3 million dollar bailout deal on Thursday. The deal will help Islamabad avoid defaulting on its debt repayments.

"We stand by the Pakistani people during these hard times and welcome the International Monetary Fund's approval of a program to support Pakistan. We urge Pakistan to continue working with @IMFNews," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday.

The financial infusion — part of a $3 billion new bailout deal — comes ahead of parliamentary elections due later this year. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the development in a live address to the nation.

(With inputs from AFP)