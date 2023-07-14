US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomes IMF bailout for Pakistan1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 07:38 AM IST
The International Monetary Fund has deposited $1.2 billion in Pakistan's central bank as part of a $3 billion bailout deal to help the country avoid defaulting on its debt repayments
After the debt-laden Pakistan received the first instalment of $1.2 billion by the International Monetary Fund, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the move and said that the US stands with the people of Pakistan.
