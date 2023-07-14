Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomes IMF bailout for Pakistan

1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 07:38 AM IST Livemint

The International Monetary Fund has deposited $1.2 billion in Pakistan's central bank as part of a $3 billion bailout deal to help the country avoid defaulting on its debt repayments

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken applauded IMF's bailout for Pakistan

After the debt-laden Pakistan received the first instalment of $1.2 billion by the International Monetary Fund, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the move and said that the US stands with the people of Pakistan.

The International Monetary Fund deposited the much-awayted first installment of $1.2 billion in Pakistan central bank as per its $3 million dollar bailout deal on Thursday. The deal will help Islamabad avoid defaulting on its debt repayments.

"We stand by the Pakistani people during these hard times and welcome the International Monetary Fund's approval of a program to support Pakistan. We urge Pakistan to continue working with @IMFNews," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday.

The financial infusion — part of a $3 billion new bailout deal — comes ahead of parliamentary elections due later this year. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the development in a live address to the nation.

(With inputs from AFP)

Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 07:38 AM IST
