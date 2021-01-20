US secretary of state nominee sees strong foundation for bipartisan China policy

New Delhi: In a sign that the incoming Biden administration may largely follow the Trump’s administration’s line on China, the nominee for the post of Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that China presents the “most significant challenge" to the US while India has been a “bipartisan success story" with which the new US government can further deepen ties.

Blinken, a close aide of president elect Joe Biden who had served in the Barack Obama Administration made the comments during a US Senate foreign relations committee hearing to confirm him to the post of Secretary of State.

“As we look at China, there is no doubt that it poses the most significant challenge of any nation state to the US in terms of our interests, the interests of the American people," Blinken said over night Wednesday. The US-China relationship includes “rising adversarial aspects," some competitive and some cooperative aspects, he said adding that it is in the mutual interest of both countries to work together.

Analysts have predicted that Biden and his team could be less confrontational vis a vis China than the outgoing Trump administration.

On India, Blinken said ties with New Delhi had widespread bipartisan support in Washington – across the Republican and Democratic parties.

“I think India has been very much been a bipartisan success story over successive administrations. It started...toward the end of the Clinton administration, after the nuclear tests when relations were put back on a better footing," Blinken said. “I think there are many ways in which we can deepen that cooperation to pursue the path that successive administrations have put us on," he added.

Blinken recalled that as a senator Biden had led the efforts in the foreign relations committee to push through the India-US civil nuclear deal under then president George W Bush. “I think during the Obama administration, we deepened cooperation with India, particularly in the defence procurement area, also on information-sharing," he said. The Trump team had taken forward that cooperation, including the “concept of an Indo-Pacific and to make sure that we were working with India so that no country in the region, including China, could challenge its sovereignty and also working with it on concerns that we share about terrorism," Blinken said. He cited climate change as an area of potential cooperation given that India was almost catching up with China in carbon emissions in next several decades. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a strong advocate of renewable energy and technologies, creating strong potential for cooperation in this field, he said.

Blinken agreed on the tough stance taken by Trump towards China but added that he differed on the methods of the outgoing administration. The US had to start approaching China “from a position of strength, not weakness" and this had to be done by working with allies, leading international institutions, atanding up for human rights in Xinjiang and crushing of democracy in Hong Kong, he said.

For decades, China had followed a policy of “hiding their hand and biding their time" in terms of asserting its interests beyond the country’s borders. After the coming of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the “hiding and biding has gone away and they are much more assertive in making clear that they seek to become in effect the leading country in the world and sets the norms,"

