US secretary of state nominee sees strong foundation for bipartisan China policy

Blinken recalled that as a senator Biden had led the efforts in the foreign relations committee to push through the India-US civil nuclear deal under then president George W Bush. “I think during the Obama administration, we deepened cooperation with India, particularly in the defence procurement area, also on information-sharing," he said. The Trump team had taken forward that cooperation, including the “concept of an Indo-Pacific and to make sure that we were working with India so that no country in the region, including China, could challenge its sovereignty and also working with it on concerns that we share about terrorism," Blinken said. He cited climate change as an area of potential cooperation given that India was almost catching up with China in carbon emissions in next several decades. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a strong advocate of renewable energy and technologies, creating strong potential for cooperation in this field, he said.

