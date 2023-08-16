Due to the protest called out by the Khalistan supporters, security outside the Indian Embassy beefed up. A large number of police personnel were deployed outside the premises of the Indian embassy, a video posted by news agency ANI showed.

This came after Pro-Khalistan groups had planned to stage protests outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC amid a scheduled Independence Day celebration. A small group had gathered at the Indian Embassy on Tuesday morning, but they were outnumbered by the presence of a large number of security personnel including those from the US Park Police, US Secret Service and Washington DC Police.

The Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit, Singh Sandhu, hoisted the national flag at India House, his official residence. A large number of Indian Americans attended the ceremony.

This is not the first time the Khalistan supporters have targeted the Indian missions. In the past, many incidents have been reported from US, UK, Australia as well as Canada.