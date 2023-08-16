US: Security beefed up outside Indian embassy amid call for protests by pro-Khalistan group1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 06:29 AM IST
Pro-Khalistan supporters attempt to set fire to Indian consulate in San Francisco, no major damage or injuries reported.
Due to the protest called out by the Khalistan supporters, security outside the Indian Embassy beefed up. A large number of police personnel were deployed outside the premises of the Indian embassy, a video posted by news agency ANI showed.
Earlier, in July, a group of pro-Khalistan supporters allegedly attempted to set fire to the Indian consulate in San Francisco. There was no major damage nor any injuries and police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
A video of the incident was verified by sources who told ANI that the fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Fire Department. Terming the attack as nothing less than a "terror act" an official had told ANI that no major damages or staffers were harmed. The Local San Francisco police department, special diplomatic security personnel, and state and federal authorities were notified and immediately began investigating the incident.
Earlier in March this year, Khalistani supporters vandalized the consulate. The extremist elements broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the SF city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises.
(With inputs from ANI)