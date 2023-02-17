Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data

U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data

1 min read . 09:29 PM IST Reuters
 SpaceX has 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving

Federal Aviation Administration said SpaceX was required to submit the data directly to the agency at least seven days prior to an attempted launch

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday proposed a $175,000 civil penalty against SpaceX for failing to submit launch collision analysis trajectory data to the agency prior to the August 2022, launch of the Starlink Group 4-27 mission.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday proposed a $175,000 civil penalty against SpaceX for failing to submit launch collision analysis trajectory data to the agency prior to the August 2022, launch of the Starlink Group 4-27 mission.

The FAA said SpaceX was required to submit the data directly to the agency at least seven days prior to an attempted launch. The data is used to assess the probability of the launch vehicle colliding with one of the thousands of tracked objects orbiting the Earth. SpaceX has 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving.

The FAA said SpaceX was required to submit the data directly to the agency at least seven days prior to an attempted launch. The data is used to assess the probability of the launch vehicle colliding with one of the thousands of tracked objects orbiting the Earth. SpaceX has 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP