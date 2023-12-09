US lawmakers seeks removal of Harvard, Penn, MIT presidents as Israel-Hamas war divides campus
Harvard University's Claudine Gay, University of Pennsylvania's Liz Magill, and Sally Kornbluth from MIT, faced criticism for their responses during a five-hour congressional hearing on antisemitism
The presidents of United States' high-profile educational institutions Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) found themselves under fire after their alleged elusive testimony before a House Committee. US lawmakers had questioned them about antisemitism and offered narrow legal responses to questions over whether calling for the genocide of Jews was against school policy.