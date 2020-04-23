US sees 1,738 new Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington: The United States on Wednesday recorded 1,738 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a lower toll than the day before, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The new deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the US to 46,583 since the outbreak began there, by far the highest figures recorded by any country caught in the global pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

