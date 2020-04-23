New York City has been the hardest hit city in America from Covid-19. (AFP)
US sees 1,738 new Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2020, 08:22 AM IST AFP

  • The United States on Wednesday recorded 1,738 deaths from coronavirus, a lower toll than the day before: Johns Hopkins
  • The new deaths bring the total number of coronavirus fatalities in the US to 46,583

Washington: The United States on Wednesday recorded 1,738 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a lower toll than the day before, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The new deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the US to 46,583 since the outbreak began there, by far the highest figures recorded by any country caught in the global pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

