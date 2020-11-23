Travellers wearing protective masks register for COVID-19 tests inside Terminal B at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, US

US sees highest number of air passengers since March due to Thanksgiving visits

1 min read . 08:15 PM IST

Reuters

The number of US air travellers is still nearly 60% lower than the same date last year but Sunday was the second time in three days that passengers screened topped 1 million