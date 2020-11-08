This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
US sees over 100,000 new coronavirus cases for fourth straight day
1 min read.11:03 PM IST
AP
The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the US. rose over the past two weeks from more than 64,000 on 24 Oct to nearly 104,000 on 7 Nov, according to Johns Hopkins University data
US Covid-19 cases rose by more than 126,000 for the third straight day Saturday and more than 1,000 people died for the fifth day in a row, as the spread of the coronavirus continues to escalate around the nation and infections worldwide close in on the 50 million milestone.
The country reported more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University.
