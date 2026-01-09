US seizes Olina tanker in Caribbean, targets fifth vessel in efforts to curb Venezuelan oil exports

The United States has seized the oil tanker Olina in the Caribbean, marking the fifth such action in recent weeks as Washington intensifies its crackdown on Venezuelan oil shipments.

Shipping records show the Olina was falsely registered under the flag of Timor-Leste. The vessel had earlier departed from Venezuela and later returned to the region.

"The vessel’s AIS (location) tracker was last active 52 days ago in the Venezuelan EEZ, northeast of Curacao," British maritime risk management company Vanguard was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"The seizure follows a prolonged pursuit of tankers linked to sanctioned Venezuelan oil shipments in the region."

The Olina set sail from Venezuela last week with a full load of oil as part of a fleet, soon after the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3.

Washington first slapped sanctions on the Olina in January last year, when it was known as the Minerva M, saying the vessel was part of a so‑called shadow fleet that operates with minimal regulation or recognised insurance.

Another tanker from the same group, the M Sophia, which had also been part of a dozen‑strong flotilla departing Venezuela earlier this month, was seized by US forces earlier this week.

Three other ships — Skylyn, Min Hang and Merope — all fully loaded and from the same flotilla that left last week, returned to Venezuelan waters on Thursday, Reuters reported source.

A further seven tankers from that group, also carrying full cargoes, were expected to arrive back in Venezuelan waters on Friday and Saturday.

Reuters, citing an industry source, said all the oil on those 10 tankers belonged to Venezuelan state producer PDVSA. PDVSA did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

It remains unclear if Washington plans to take action against the other tankers that are heading towards Venezuela.