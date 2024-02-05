US Senate introduces $118 billion border security bill, aid to Ukraine and Israel
The US Senate has unveiled a $118 billion bipartisan border security bill that includes aid for Ukraine and Israel, but it faces opposition from Donald Trump and hardline Republicans.
The US Senate on Sunday unveiled a $118 billion bipartisan border security bill that would also provide aid to Ukraine and Israel following months of negotiations, but the measure faces an uncertain future amid opposition by Donald Trump and hardline Republicans.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message