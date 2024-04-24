US Senate passes TikTok divestment-or-ban bill; ByteDance faces a tough choice, set to challenge it
Driven by widespread worries among U.S. lawmakers that China could access Americans' data or surveil them with the app, the bill was passed by the US House of Representatives on Saturday President Joe Biden has said he will sign it into law on Wednesday.
The US Senate voted by a wide margin late on Tuesday in favor of legislation that would ban TikTok in the United States if its owner, the Chinese tech firm ByteDance, fails to divest the popular short video app over the next nine months to a year.
