US Senator Bernie Sanders slams Trump’s Greenland tariffs on NATO allies, urges Congress to block move

US Senator Bernie Sanders on Saturday slammed President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on eight NATO allies in response to their support for Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland. Sanders hit out at the president for jeopardising long-standing international partnerships in pursuit of Greenland, calling for Congress to intervene and block any such measures.

“Trump is raising tariffs on 8 NATO allies because they rightly support Denmark's sovereignty in Greenland. Destroying our closest alliances to take Greenland — which Denmark lets us use freely already — is insane. Congress must say NO,” Sanders said on X.

The senator’s remarks come amid rising tensions between the United States and several European nations after Trump threatened to levy tariffs starting at 10 percent in February, increasing to 25 percent by June, unless the US is allowed to acquire the Danish Arctic territory.

European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have also condemned Trump’s tariff threats over Greenland.

What did Trump say? Trump on Saturday stated that starting in February, several European nations would face 10-percent tariffs, which are set to increase to 25 percent on June 1, until he acquires Greenland. He stated that the tariffs would hit Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland.

“These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable. Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question,” Trump stated.

He said the US has long subsidised Denmark and other European Union countries by not imposing tariffs or demanding other forms of compensation. He further said that the time has come for Denmark to repay that support, claiming that global peace was at risk. According to him, China and Russia are seeking control of Greenland, and Denmark is powerless to stop them.