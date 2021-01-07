US senator says Capitol building rioters made off with laptop

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"They stole the laptop that was sitting on the table," he said at one point, as his camera panned over an empty desk.
Merkley's office did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Thursday about the incident or what was in the laptop.
Concerns over the digital integrity of information kept by lawmakers at the Capitol have been mounting as law enforcement weighs the damage from the riot, which happened after outgoing President Donald Trump told supporters gathered in Washington he would "never concede" the election he lost to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
