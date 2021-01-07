Subscribe
Home >News >World >US senator says Capitol building rioters made off with laptop
A "Make America Great Again" campaign cap sits in the debris left behind at the West Terrace entrance checkpoint of the U.S. Capitol a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

US senator says Capitol building rioters made off with laptop

Raphael Satter , Reuters

In a video posted to Twitter late on Wednesday, the Democratic senator from Oregon showed how the protesters left his office full of debris, disordered cabinets, strewn files, and a cigarette butt

US Senator Jeff Merkley said that pro-Trump demonstrators who invaded the US Capitol building on Wednesday also ransacked his office and stole a laptop.

US Senator Jeff Merkley said that pro-Trump demonstrators who invaded the US Capitol building on Wednesday also ransacked his office and stole a laptop.

In a video posted to Twitter late on Wednesday, the Democratic senator from Oregon showed how the protesters left his office full of debris, disordered cabinets, strewn files, and a cigarette butt.

In a video posted to Twitter late on Wednesday, the Democratic senator from Oregon showed how the protesters left his office full of debris, disordered cabinets, strewn files, and a cigarette butt.

Also Read | The faces behind the farmer revolt

"They stole the laptop that was sitting on the table," he said at one point, as his camera panned over an empty desk.

Merkley's office did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Thursday about the incident or what was in the laptop.

Concerns over the digital integrity of information kept by lawmakers at the Capitol have been mounting as law enforcement weighs the damage from the riot, which happened after outgoing President Donald Trump told supporters gathered in Washington he would "never concede" the election he lost to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

