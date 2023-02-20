A delegation of senior US Senators were welcomed to India on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The delegation, which is led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, met with the Prime Minister today.

'The delegation included Senator Ron Wyden, Senator Jack Reed, Senator Maria Cantwell, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Mark Warner, Senator Gary Peters, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Senator Peter Welch," according to a press release by PIB.

The bipartisan delegation includes representation from both of America's major political parties.

"Prime Minister welcomed the Congressional delegation to India and appreciated the consistent and bipartisan support of the US Congress for deepening India-US bilateral ties. Prime Minister referred to his recent phone call with President Joseph Biden and the shared vision of the two leaders for further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership to address contemporary global challenges," the release goes on to say.

The discussion with the delegation centred around the India US partnership in critical technologies, clean energy and joint development and production. Building trusted supply was also a key focus.

Recently, Washington and New Delhi unveiled the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) to boost cooperation on critical technologies. This was finalised during National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's visit to the United States.

"Prime Minister and the US delegation recognized the shared democratic values, robust bilateral cooperation, strong people-to-people ties and the vibrant Indian community in the US as strong pillars anchoring the bilateral strategic partnership," the PIB press release says.

High level political interaction between both countries is set to continue. Prime Minister Modi and President Biden are expected to meet several times this year at the Quad Leaders Summit and the G20 Summit. Contacts at the Foreign Minister level will also continue along with regular official level interactions.