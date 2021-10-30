Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Three Republican U.S. senators said on Friday they filed legislation to exempt India from sanctions for purchasing a Russian S400 missile defense system, citing the importance of working with allies to stand up against China.

The bill, from Senators Ted Cruz, Todd Young and Roger Marshall, would create a 10-year exemption for member countries of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue - Australia, Japan and India - from sanctions imposed by CAATSA, a sweeping 2017 law intended to punish countries that did business with, among others, Russia's military.

The bill added to calls in Congress to waive sanctions for India.

