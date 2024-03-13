US set to ban TikTok? House passes Bill asking ByteDance to sell popular video app or…
US House passes bill to curtail TikTok activities, gives ByteDance 6 months to divest assets to avoid ban.
Americans may be staring at a TikTok ban after the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill to curtail its activities. The company's Chinese owner — ByteDance — has been given the option of divesting its assets in the US within the next six months if it wants to avoid the ban. The Bill however faces a somewhat more uncertain path in the Senate — where some favor a different approach to regulating foreign-owned apps posing security concerns.