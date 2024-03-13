Americans may be staring at a TikTok ban after the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill to curtail its activities. The company's Chinese owner — ByteDance — has been given the option of divesting its assets in the US within the next six months if it wants to avoid the ban. The Bill however faces a somewhat more uncertain path in the Senate — where some favor a different approach to regulating foreign-owned apps posing security concerns.

“This process was secret and the bill was jammed through for one reason: It's a ban. We are hopeful that the Senate will consider the facts, listen to their constituents, and realize the impact on the economy, seven million small businesses, and the 170 million Americans who use our service," Reuters quoted a TikTok spokesperson as saying.

The bill was proposed last week following a public hearing with little debate and has since sparked vehement protests from several quarters. Reports quoting sources indicate that TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is also slated to visit Capitol Hill on Wednesday for a previously scheduled discussion with Senators.

Lawmakers contend that ByteDance is beholden to the Chinese government — which could demand access to the data of TikTok's consumers in the US. The bill passed 352-65 with bipartisan support as many users users rallied outside the Capitol.

“Although the United States has never found evidence that TikTok threatens US national security, it has not stopped suppressing TikTok. This kind of bullying behaviour that cannot win in fair competition disrupts companies' normal business activity, damages the confidence of international investors in the investment environment, and damages the normal international economic and trade order. In the end, this will inevitably come back to bite the United States itself," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin had cautioned ahead of the vote.

(With inputs from agencies)

