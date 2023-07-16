US set to witness ‘extremely hot and dangerous’ weekend

US set to witness ‘extremely hot and dangerous’ weekend1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 07:57 AM IST
Tens of millions of people in the US are experiencing extreme heat as a heat dome affects many parts of the country, with temperatures expected to rise even further.
Tens of millions of people in the US have been affected by soaring temperatures as a heat dome has gripped many parts of the country. The National Weather Service has also warned of an "extremely hot and dangerous weekend", which could see daytime temperatures rise as much as 10 to 20 degrees above normal, particularly on the US West Coast.
