US set to witness ‘extremely hot and dangerous’ weekend

Tens of millions of people in the US have been affected by soaring temperatures as a heat dome has gripped many parts of the country. The National Weather Service has also warned of an "extremely hot and dangerous weekend", which could see daytime temperatures rise as much as 10 to 20 degrees above normal, particularly on the US West Coast.

The NWS predicts that things will only get hotter over the weekend, while the heat could remain concentrated on the West Coast this weekend, things could get hotter in the South by early next week.

The US weather agency noted that Phoenix is likely to record its hottest week on record, based on the 7-day temperature average. Phoenix, Arizona's capital, has now seen 16 consecutive days of temperatures above 109F (43C) and could even break the record by reaching 118F by the end of Saturday.

Similarly, California has seen temperatures rise to 105-110F (41-43C) and the famous Death Valley, considered one of the hottest places on earth, has seen the mercury rise to 124F (51C).

Authorities in the US have sounded the alarm about the rising temperatures, urging people to take them seriously and avoid outdoor activities during the day, while watching out for signs of dehydration, which can quickly become fatal. The NWS has even gone so far as to say that heat is the leading weather-related killer in the US.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, heat waves in the US are becoming more intense in major cities. The federal agency said that between the 2010s and 2020s, there was a 6 per cent increase in the frequency of heat waves, compared to 2 per cent in the 1960s.

An important factor in rising temperatures in the US and globally could be the effects of a climate pattern called El Nino, which occurs every two to seven years. El Niño has led to warmer-than-average ocean temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific near the equator over the past 9 to 12 months.

(With inputs from agencies)