US sets June deadline for Ukraine-Russia peace deal, next talks likely in US, Zelensky says

The United States has given Ukraine and Russia until June to reach an agreement to end the nearly four-year-long war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, warning that Washington is likely to increase pressure on both sides if the deadline is missed.

Speaking to reporters, Zelensky said the Trump administration wants a clear timeline to bring the conflict to a close.

“The Americans are proposing the parties end the war by the beginning of this summer and will probably put pressure on the parties precisely according to this schedule,” Zelensky said.

“And they say that they want to do everything by June. And they will do everything to end the war. And they want a clear schedule of all events.”

Next talks likely in the US Zelensky said Washington has proposed holding the next round of trilateral talks — involving the US, Ukraine and Russia — in the United States next week, possibly in Miami.

“We confirmed our participation,” he said.

The proposed meeting would mark the first time such talks are held on US soil.

Russia’s $12 trillion proposal Zelensky said Russia had presented the US with a sweeping $12 trillion economic proposal as part of the negotiations, which he referred to as the “Dmitriev package,” named after Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

Massive Russian strikes hit energy sector Zelensky said Russia launched more than 400 drones and about 40 missiles overnight on Saturday, targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“The targets included the energy grid, generation facilities and distribution networks,” he said in a post on X.

Ukraine’s state energy transmission operator Ukrenergo said the attack was the second mass strike on energy infrastructure since the start of the year.

“As a result of missile strikes on key high-voltage substations that ensured the output of nuclear power units, all nuclear power plants in the territories under control were forced to reduce their load,” Ukrenergo said in a statement.

Eight facilities across eight regions were hit, significantly increasing the country’s power deficit and forcing an extension of rolling power outages nationwide, the company added.

No breakthrough in Abu Dhabi talks The June deadline follows US-brokered talks in Abu Dhabi that failed to produce a breakthrough, as both sides maintained opposing demands.

Russia continues to push Ukraine to withdraw from the Donbas region, where fighting remains intense — a condition Kyiv has repeatedly rejected.

“Difficult issues remained difficult,” Zelensky said.

“Ukraine once again confirmed its positions on the Donbas issue. ‘We stand where we stand’ is the fairest and most reliable model for a ceasefire today, in our opinion.”

He said the most sensitive issues would likely be addressed only in a trilateral meeting between leaders.

Disputes over nuclear plant, Donbas proposal Zelensky said no agreement was reached on managing the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and voiced skepticism about a US proposal to turn the Donbas into a free economic zone.

Ceasefire on energy strikes proposed again Zelensky said negotiators also discussed how a ceasefire would be technically monitored, with the US reaffirming it would play a role.

He added that Washington has again proposed a halt to strikes on energy infrastructure.

Ukraine is ready to observe such a pause if Russia commits, he said, but noted that a previous one-week pause suggested by the US was violated by Moscow after just four days.

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s power grid have intensified in recent months, causing blackouts and disrupting heating and water supplies during a harsh winter, further straining the country as the war drags on.