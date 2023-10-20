US shares $105 billion plan to back Israel, Ukraine amid wars, strengthen border to manage migrant influx
The budget progress could face delays as the House of Representatives remains in disarray, with the Republican majority struggling to select a new speaker
Amid the two Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine wars, the United States (US) on Friday released a set of proposals to support Israel and Ukraine and strengthen the influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border. The funds, just over $105 billion, were also proposed to be used for defence manufacturing and humanitarian assistance.