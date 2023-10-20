Amid the two Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine wars, the United States (US) on Friday released a set of proposals to support Israel and Ukraine and strengthen the influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border. The funds, just over $105 billion, were also proposed to be used for defence manufacturing and humanitarian assistance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the Oval Office address, President Joe Biden emphasised the need to move the legislation quickly and to strengthen the US support for its allies. Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser to Joe Biden, said the two wars represent a “global inflection point" and the funds hold significance in ensuring the safety of the Americans.

However, according to an AP report, the budget progress could face delays as the House of Representatives remains in disarray, with the Republican majority struggling to select a new speaker.

But chances of policy debates and immigration laws clouding the entire relief package from being put into action on ground are high.

According to Shalanda Young, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, Republicans will be hypocritical to oppose Biden's proposal even after protesting against border management policies. And ever since the new asylum restrictions kicked in, illegal crossings have increased.

"We will not be lectured by those who refuse to act. As we’ve said repeatedly, Congress needs to take action to provide sufficient resources for the border," Shalanda Young said.

Of the proposed funds, the White House wants to use approximately $14 billion on its border security. From boosting the number of border agents, installing new inspection machines to detecting fentanyl and increasing staffing to process asylum cases, AP reports.

Apart from $14 billion, $61.4 billion is proposed to support Ukraine amid its war with Russia. "The world is closely watching what Congress does next," Jake Sullivan said. Moreover, in the midst of its war against the Hamas militant group in Gaza, Israel would received $14.3 billion in assistance. The majority of that money would help with air and missile defense systems.

(With AP inputs)

