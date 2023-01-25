US shooting incidents: 3 people shot dead in Washington2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 07:26 AM IST
US shooting incidents: Police officials informed that the gunman fled from the scene straight after shooting 21 people in the store.
At least three people killed in a shooting incident at a convenience store in Yakima city of Washington state in the United States on Tuesday, according to The New York Times as quoted by news agency ANI.
