At least three people killed in a shooting incident at a convenience store in Yakima city of Washington state in the United States on Tuesday, according to The New York Times as quoted by news agency ANI.

Police officials informed that the gunman fled from the scene straight after shooting 21 people in the store.

The Yakima Police Department were called around 3.30 am to a Circle K store on the city's east side where the three were found dead, the New York Times reported, citing Matthew Murray, the Police Chief.

“The shooting appeared random as there was no apparent conflict between the victims and the gunman," the Police Chief said.

Yakima, Washington, a city of around 96,000 people, became the most recent area in the US to deal with gun violence in the first few weeks of 2023 as a result of the incident.

The tragic incident took place a few hours after shootings were reported from two locations in the Half Moon Bay area in northern California of the United States on Tuesday in which 7 people were killed and one was critically injured.

At least four people shot to death in an agricultural area of Northern California on Monday. Josh Becker, Representative of California state said that the killings took place in separate shootings on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a city about 30 miles south of San Francisco.

In yet another shooting incident, two students were also killed at a Des Moines school that was designed to keep at-risk youth away from trouble. A man was also seriously injured during the targeted shooting incident in Des Moines.

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie, in an official statement, said that three people were arrested shortly after the shooting at the educational program called Starts Right Here.

On Monday, two people died and three were critically injured in a home invasion shooting in a Chicago apartment

(With ANI inputs)